ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 17, 2023

- 9:30 am: After four decades in Arlington, Rick’s Tattoo is moving to Bailey’s Crossroads | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Surreal restaurant hoping for fall opening in Crystal City but details remain sparse | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: Petition filed by Union Kitchen employee to end relationship with union is B.S., union rep says | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:00 pm: NOW: Metro delays likely due to fleeing suspects on tracks | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: Arlington County Board punts on ranked-choice voting for November election | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:45 pm: Arlington’s air quality has reached Code Red levels again due to Canadian wildfire smoke | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:45 pm: ACPD: Three arrested for catalytic converter theft | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:45 pm: Signature Theatre may get $415K in loans forgiven as it plots future renovations | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
⛈️ Tuesday’s forecast
There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 5pm today, with widespread haze expected before noon. It’ll be mostly sunny with a high near 92, and a west wind of 3 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation stands at 30%. As for Tuesday night, the possibility of showers and thunderstorms lingers mainly before 8pm. The night will be partly cloudy with a low around 71, and slightly windy at 6 mph, calming down in the evening. The chance of precipitation remains at 30%. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.”
– Native American Proverb
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
