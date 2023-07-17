NOW: Metro delays likely due to fleeing suspects on tracks

(Updated at 1:10 p.m.) A suspect fleeing from police ran onto the tracks at the Rosslyn Metro station shortly before 1 p.m., delaying some trains.

The suspect ran into a tunnel in the direction of Arlington Cemetery station, according to scanner traffic. It’s not immediately clear why he or she was running from police.

Arlington County police coordinated with Metro and Metro Transit Police to stop train traffic in the area while trying to locate the suspect.

Officers were in active pursuit of the suspect after he or she exited the tunnel, leading to their being taken into custody on Memorial Bridge shortly before 1:10 p.m., according to scanner traffic.

Orange/Silver/Blue Line Alert: Expect delays in both direction due to a trespasser on the track outside Rosslyn. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) July 17, 2023