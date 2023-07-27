ACFD on scene of small fire at Lost Dog Cafe in Westover

Arlington firefighters are investigating a reported fire in the ceiling at Lost Dog Cafe in Westover.

The fire started in the kitchen area and is said to be out, but firefighters are removing ceiling tiles to make sure there are no remaining hotspots, according to scanner traffic.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire, but accumulated grease in the kitchen ductwork is a common cause of fires at restaurants.

The local staple at 5876 Washington Blvd is best known for its wide selection of beer and sandwiches. There are other Lost Dog Cafe locations on Columbia Pike and in McLean, Dunn Loring and Alexandria.

At least one lane of Washington Blvd is currently blocked by the fire activity.