ACFD on scene of small fire at Lost Dog Cafe in Westover

Arlington firefighters are investigating a reported fire in the ceiling at Lost Dog Cafe in Westover.
The fire started in the kitchen area and is said to be out, but firefighters are removing ceiling tiles to make sure there are no remaining hotspots, according to scanner traffic.
It’s unclear what sparked the fire, but accumulated grease in the kitchen ductwork is a common cause of fires at restaurants.
The local staple at 5876 Washington Blvd is best known for its wide selection of beer and sandwiches. There are other Lost Dog Cafe locations on Columbia Pike and in McLean, Dunn Loring and Alexandria.
At least one lane of Washington Blvd is currently blocked by the fire activity.
NVHomes has returned to Arlington with a collection of luxury townhomes off Columbia Pike and will welcome guests to view the model residence this Sunday, July 30 from 12-2 p.m….
Arlington is looking to operate buses more frequently and expand service with more off-peak and weekend service. These are just some of the recommendations that could be implemented as part…
The YMCA may be ditching tennis courts when it redevelops its property in Virginia Square. The organization plans to tear down its facility at 3400 13th Street N. and build a…
Arlington has the tenth-highest rent in the United States, according to a new report. Rental website Zumper compiled median one-bedroom rents in localities across the U.S. and Arlington is No….
