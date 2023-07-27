Arlington under Severe Thunderstorm Watch tonight

Thursday’s heat will help to fuel strong storms tonight, forecasters say.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was just issued for Arlington, the District, and other surrounding areas. It’s in effect until 11 p.m.

More from the National Weather Service:

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire outlook area from until 8 PM today. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11 PM for the Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas. Elsewhere, scattered storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail through this evening.