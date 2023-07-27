Excessive Heat Warning issued ahead of scorching Friday

What had been an Excessive Heat Watch for Friday is now a warning.
The National Weather Service just issued the Excessive Heat Warning, cautioning against “dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 110” tomorrow.
From NWS:
…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…
…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, heat index values around 105. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 110 expected.
* WHERE…The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas, southern Maryland, and portions of northern Virginia as well as the Virginia Piedmont.
* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Some outdoor Arlington events are being cancelled due to the heatwave, including a concert planned today in Pentagon City.
Tonight’s Jazz @ Met is cancelled due to extreme heat conditions. We will see you all next Thursday for our continued series!
— NationalLanding (@NationalLanding) July 27, 2023
On top of it all, forecasters say strong storms are possible later today and on Saturday. A cooldown is expected on Sunday, as high temperatures dip back into the mid-to-upper 80s.
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds being the greatest threat. High temperatures are also a concern today and a Heat Advisory is in effect. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/w4b8fMOPGi
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 27, 2023
