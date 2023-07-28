Listing of the Day: 6134 36th Street N.

Address: 6134 36th Street N.

Neighborhood: Minor Hill

Type: 5 BR, 4 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 5,494 sq. ft.

Listed: $2,045,000

Noteworthy: Floor to ceiling windows; main level office/bedroom; walk-out basement

This 5,400+ sq. ft. 5 Br/4.5 Ba and 2-car garage quality-built craftsman stands apart from the rest! On a quiet North Arlington cul-de-sac, set back on a gorgeous flat front yard with mature landscaping, walk up just two steps to your idyllic front porch, spanning the entire front of the home.

Open kitchen with eat-in area features high-end white cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, large pantry and recently refreshed island with ample seating. Family room is awash in light, with built-ins and gas fireplace with stone surround. Main level also offers a spacious office (or 6th bedroom) with French doors plus built-ins, a powder room and handy mudroom off the garage.

Upstairs, you’ll find 2 primary suites and 2 generous-sized bedrooms with a Jack & Jill bathroom featuring double vanity. Main primary suite offers an oasis of tranquility with gas fireplace plus private screened-in balcony for morning coffee and relaxation. En-suite has double vanity, loads of storage, spa shower and freestanding soaking tub. Walk-in closet is expansive. Second primary suite also offers a walk-in closet and private bath. Upstairs laundry for convenience.

The walk-out lower level is bright and open, with a vast rec. room and work-out area. A 5th bedroom with en-suite bathroom is ideal for an au-pair or guests. An unexpected bonus is the climatized wine cellar with space for seating! Plenty of storage in three separate areas of the lower level.

Blocks to popular Williamsburg Shopping Center shops and CVS. One mile to Discovery ES/Williamsburg MS/Yorktown HS. Walk to Minor Hill Park.

Take a virtual tour of 6134 36th Street N.!

Listed by:

Liz Lord

[email protected]

(571) 331-9213