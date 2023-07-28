Listing of the Day: 6134 36th Street N.

Address: 6134 36th Street N.
Neighborhood: Minor Hill
Type: 5 BR, 4 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 5,494 sq. ft.
Listed: $2,045,000
Noteworthy: Floor to ceiling windows; main level office/bedroom; walk-out basement
This 5,400+ sq. ft. 5 Br/4.5 Ba and 2-car garage quality-built craftsman stands apart from the rest! On a quiet North Arlington cul-de-sac, set back on a gorgeous flat front yard with mature landscaping, walk up just two steps to your idyllic front porch, spanning the entire front of the home.
Open kitchen with eat-in area features high-end white cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, large pantry and recently refreshed island with ample seating. Family room is awash in light, with built-ins and gas fireplace with stone surround. Main level also offers a spacious office (or 6th bedroom) with French doors plus built-ins, a powder room and handy mudroom off the garage.
Upstairs, you’ll find 2 primary suites and 2 generous-sized bedrooms with a Jack & Jill bathroom featuring double vanity. Main primary suite offers an oasis of tranquility with gas fireplace plus private screened-in balcony for morning coffee and relaxation. En-suite has double vanity, loads of storage, spa shower and freestanding soaking tub. Walk-in closet is expansive. Second primary suite also offers a walk-in closet and private bath. Upstairs laundry for convenience.
The walk-out lower level is bright and open, with a vast rec. room and work-out area. A 5th bedroom with en-suite bathroom is ideal for an au-pair or guests. An unexpected bonus is the climatized wine cellar with space for seating! Plenty of storage in three separate areas of the lower level.
Blocks to popular Williamsburg Shopping Center shops and CVS. One mile to Discovery ES/Williamsburg MS/Yorktown HS. Walk to Minor Hill Park.
Take a virtual tour of 6134 36th Street N.!
Listed by:
Liz Lord
[email protected]
(571) 331-9213
Recent Stories
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A strong storm is approaching Arlington from the west, prompting a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. Fueled by today’s heat and humidity, the storms are packing potentially damaging winds, torrential rain and…
A look at the most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington last month, June 2023.
People and pets should avoid much of Four Mile Run for the next 2-3 days as a precaution, Arlington County says.
Still looking for a summer camp or two for your creative kiddos? There is space in some camps here at MoCA Arlington. From pottery to sculpture to painting and much more! Art camps are a wonderful way to get your kids off of screens, use their fine motor skills, and challenge their creative minds! Sign-up today!
Photo Credit to Dawn Whitmore and Lia Ferro.
Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, P.C., a leading multi-practice law firm focusing on commercial real estate services and business transactions, proudly announces its 40th anniversary.
Founded in 1983 by Martin “Art” Walsh, Thomas Colucci, Nicholas Malinchak, and Jerry Emrich, the firm has been committed to providing exceptional legal guidance and fostering long-term relationships with clients across Northern Virginia.
Over the past four decades, Walsh Colucci has been a part of numerous significant projects and played a pivotal role in shaping Northern Virginia’s growth and development. The firm has built a solid reputation for its expertise in land development, urban planning, and zoning. The firm and its members have been consistently ranked in law firm publications including US News & World Report, Chambers USA, Virginia Business, Super Lawyers, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, and more.
Walsh Colucci has steadily evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of its clients and has expanded to four offices located throughout the region, and its practice areas now include Land Use & Zoning, Real Estate Transactions, Litigation, Business Transactions, Eminent Domain, and Estate Planning & Administration.
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers