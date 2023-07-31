ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 31, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Jul 31, 2023.
- 9:55 am: UPDATED: Power restored to most but GW Parkway to remain closed for several days | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:55 am: Two men face sentencing after sexual battery convictions | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:55 am: A local Equal Rights Amendment activist lands $36,000 service award | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:05 pm: Firefighters investigating smoke at Arlington sewage plant | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Police: Man touched boy inappropriately on trail near Kenmore Middle School | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:00 pm: New District to serve its last beers at next month’s Arlington County Fair | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:45 pm: Dark Star Park Day celebrates its 40th anniversary tomorrow in Rosslyn | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 9:00 am: MoCA on the Move at Met Park: reCREATE Outside
- 7:30 pm: Full Moon Drum Circle at The Teal Center
☀️ Tuesday’s forecast
The weather forecast predicts a sunny day with a high temperature of approximately 84 degrees and a light north wind at around 6 mph. During Tuesday night, the skies will be mostly clear and the temperature will drop to around 64 degrees, with a gentle northeast wind blowing at 3 to 6 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“The thing always happens that you really believe in; and the belief in a thing makes it happen.”
– Frank Lloyd Wright
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
Surrounded by greenery on a quiet cul-de-sac blocks from EFC Metro
Architecture, art and the sun are all coming together Tuesday morning, August 1, for Dark Star Park Day. Dark Star Park in Rosslyn features several concrete spheres, installed in 1984,…
New District Brewing will be serving the last of its beer at next month’s Arlington County Fair. When the Green Valley-based brewery officially closed its taproom in May, owner Mike…
International startup accelerator ZEBOX has used its Arlington office to grow within the county and across the globe.
Art House 7 is excited to announce the addition of two distinguished artists to our upcoming camp and class schedules. Tayabuzzaman Khan (Topu) is a talented Ceramic Department graduate from the Institute of Fine Arts, Dhaka University, and the visionary founder of Burnt Clay, an inspiring art studio in Bangladesh. His international clay workshops and acclaimed terra-cotta work have been displayed worldwide. Topu will be leading our August ceramics sculpture camps for 10-16-year-olds and several ceramics wheel and sculpture classes in August and the Fall I session.
We are equally thrilled to welcome the accomplished Danni Dawson, a renowned artist and educator with an impressive background, including national and international exhibitions and prestigious awards. Danni is a graduate of George Washington University with a BA and MFA. With her extensive experience painting heads of state, dignitaries, and prominent figures, Danni brings her expertise and teaching skills to our Fall I Painting the Portrait and Figure class.
Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to learn from these esteemed artists! Check out our website to view and register for our August camps and classes, as well as our Fall I class schedule. We can’t wait to have you join us in our welcoming community of artists!
Still looking for a summer camp or two for your creative kiddos? There is space in some camps here at MoCA Arlington. From pottery to sculpture to painting and much more! Art camps are a wonderful way to get your kids off of screens, use their fine motor skills, and challenge their creative minds! Sign-up today!
Photo Credit to Dawn Whitmore and Lia Ferro.
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers