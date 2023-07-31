ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 31, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Jul 31, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

☀️ Tuesday’s forecast

The weather forecast predicts a sunny day with a high temperature of approximately 84 degrees and a light north wind at around 6 mph. During Tuesday night, the skies will be mostly clear and the temperature will drop to around 64 degrees, with a gentle northeast wind blowing at 3 to 6 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“The thing always happens that you really believe in; and the belief in a thing makes it happen.”

– Frank Lloyd Wright

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.