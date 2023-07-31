Listing of the Day: 6280 15th Place N.

Address: 6280 15th Place N.
Neighborhood: Sycamore Ridge
Type: 3 BR, 2 (+2 half) BA townhouse — 2,000 sq. ft.
Listed: $795,000
Noteworthy: Surrounded by greenery on a quiet cul-de-sac blocks from EFC Metro
Updates to the kitchen and baths, refinished wood floors, and fresh paint make this home so desirable for those who value space, location, and a peaceful setting. Painted white cabinets, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, and new appliances in the eat in kitchen. The gathering size dining room flows into the living room with fireplace and sliding doors to a private deck with treed views. An updated powder room and coat closet complete this level.
Upstairs the primary bedroom has double closets and a renovated bath with double sinks and oversized shower. An updated hall bathroom is shared by the second and third bedrooms, and the refinished wood floors add style to the space. The lower level has a den with built in shelving and a Murphy bed allowing it to double as private guest space. A second fireplace is in the rec room along with doors to the second deck with hot tub. The laundry is on the level along with another updated powder room and storage.
The condo association is well managed and the $375 condo fee covers exterior maintenance and repairs, common areas including the well landscaped grounds, two reserved parking spaces, professional management, reserve funds, and common utilities. A block to the bike path, Madison Manor Park, and East Falls Church Metro. Enjoy access to Westover Village or downtown Falls Church with its many restaurants, movies, and legendary farmer’s market. Tuckahoe Elementary School, Swanson Middle School, and Yorktown High School are nearby.
Listed by:
Betsy Twigg
[email protected]
(703) 967-4391
