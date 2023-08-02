Listing of the Day: 6218 30th Street N.

Address: 6218 30th Street N.

Neighborhood: Berkshire Oakwood

Type: 6 BR, 4 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 5,250 sq. ft.

Listed: $2,400,000

Noteworthy: Extensively renovated from corner-to-corner with 5 true bedrooms upstairs

A better-than-new masterpiece that wows you from first glance, this thoughtful renovation is like nothing you’ve seen before.

Tucked away on a peaceful street, it’s impossible not to slow down and stare for a moment as you pass by. The tasteful details start with authentic copper gutters and extend to muted palette plantation shutters and a garage pergola complete with wrapping vines.

The interior detailing is equally as custom, from the intricate moldings and millwork to the numerous built-in cabinets and benches. Seemingly small details, like solid glass doorknobs and hand selected unlacquered brass finishes, breathe a sense of welcome and warmth that is hard to manufacture. Simply put, there is a certain je ne se quais that words can’t capture.

Finishing details include solid plank Oak hardwoods which span the top two levels including all five upper level bedrooms and the bonus owner’s suite den. Each bathroom in the home is filled with custom tile selections, stone vanities, eye catching lighting, and a tasteful color scheme. The owner’s bath is a true retreat with separate soaking tub and heated herringbone marble flooring. A main level office and mudroom along with a lower level fitness room and true sixth bedroom, full bath, and expansive walk-up recreation room complete the layout. 9′ ceilings are found across all levels.

Notable functional upgrades include: dual cabinet paneled dishwashers, dual washers and dryers, custom closets throughout, a whole house generator, an in-lawn irrigation system, and a new custom deck with adjacent patio and fire pit.

