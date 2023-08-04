Listing of the Day: 5214 17th St. N.

Address: 5214 17th St. N.
Neighborhood: Tara Manor
Type: 4 BR, 4 (+1 half) BA single-family detached – 4200 sq. ft.
Listed: $1,799,000
Noteworthy: Pristine condition with Cardinal, Swanson, Yorktown schools.
Set amid trees on a cul-de-sac between Westover Village and lee Harrison Center, this 4 bedroom 4.5 bath all brick home has over 4500 square feet of well-appointed and an expansive 2 car garage and deep driveway.
Traditional living and dining room with butler’s pantry, main level office and second office off primary bedroom, gas fireplace anchors the family room and doors open to deck, patio, and beautifully landscaped yard with stone garden wall. Warm wood cabinets in the kitchen, walk-in pantry, and breakfast area.
Primary bedroom with two, fitted walk-in closets and separate vanities, soaking tub, and glass enclosed shower in the primary bathroom. Two more bedrooms with private baths, and a big laundry room. Lower level rec room with wet bar and second fireplace; fourth bedroom and bath, and oversized two car garage with large storage area for gym space. Many updates and pristine move-in condition.
Listed by:
Betsy Twigg
[email protected]
(703) 967-4391
