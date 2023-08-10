ARLnow Daily Debrief for Aug 10, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Aug 10, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Arlington County Fair adds free activities and plans to donate surplus profits | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: APS proposal to change middle school boundaries already has some opposition | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: D.C. restaurant Immigrant Food to journey across the Potomac into Ballston | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:30 pm: Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (July 2023) | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:35 pm: Parks department reports credit card payment issues during fall class registration | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Rocks commemorating gun violence victims mysteriously vanish from Courthouse garden | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 5:00 pm: Free Port City Tasting at The Brew Shop
- 7:00 pm: UltraNOVA – Video Game Music Concert
- 7:00 pm: Wire Wrapping Earrings/Pendants Art Night at Art House 7
☀️ Friday’s forecast
The weather forecast predicts mostly sunny conditions with a high around 87 degrees and a west wind at approximately 8 mph. Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low of around 69 degrees, accompanied by a southeast wind at about 6 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different.”
– Coco Chanel
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
The Arlington chapter of Moms Demand Action suspects someone may have stolen most of the 150 rocks in “Hope Garden,” a memorial garden located near Courthouse Plaza.
Fall into fun with DC Fray and register for an upcoming league offered at various locations, days and times before spots fill up 🎾. We’re offering kickball, flag football, softball,…
Those attempting to register for fall classes with the county may have experienced a slow system and error messages when they pay with a credit card.
A look at the most and least expensive single-family homes sold in Arlington last month, July 2023.
We still have openings in our 2s and 3s classes for the 2023-2024 school year!
Faith Lutheran Preschool is still enrolling for the 2023-2024 school year. FLP is a part-time Reggio Emilia-inspired school that is child-centered, play-based, and process-oriented. We do a hybrid of indoor and outdoor learning.
Our 2s classes meet Monday/Tuesday from 9:00am-11:45am, with lunch bunch available for the 2s until 12:45pm.
Our 3s classes meet Tuesday-Thursday or Tuesday-Friday from 9:15am-12:45pm.
Rashida Clarke, LMSW (She/her) is a licensed social worker, school mental health counselor, and mother who has been working with infants, toddlers, school-aged children, and their families for eight years. Throughout her professional career, she has aided in ensuring that vulnerable children and families are in safe and nurturing environments. Rashida believes that when we educate, support, and provide the necessary resources to children, we can cultivate a society where people of color can obtain equal access to the world’s vast opportunities. Rashida is also a mentor, community advocate, event planner, and program manager who supports students and clinicians in the field. Rashida is located in Arlington, VA with her two year old son Logan and her loving fiancé.
Email [email protected] for more information and to sign up!
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on August 16th at 5:30pm for part two in our