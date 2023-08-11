Listing of the Day: 2423 16th Street N.

Address: 2423 16th Street N.
Neighborhood: Lyon Village
Type: 6 BR, 5 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 5,523 sq. ft.
Listed: $2,995,000
Noteworthy: Coveted Lyon Village neighborhood, sophisticated design, steps to Clarendon
Stunning like new construction in the coveted North Arlington neighborhood of Lyon Village.
Built in 2022 by Griffin Head, this home offers buyers luxury, convenience, elegance, and beauty. Steps away from Court House Metro, shops and restaurants in Clarendon, and Whole Foods. A walk score of 95 makes everything accessible and convenient from this home. All 4 levels of this 5,500 sf, 6 bedroom, 5 and a half bathroom home are pristinely designed and maintained.
Gourmet kitchen with Thermador WIFI appliances, Quartz countertops, six-burner range and wall unit housing a second oven and built in microwave. Cozy screened in porch with privately fenced in yard, SONOS sound system, 4th level roof deck, open concept living spaces, and butler’s pantry make this a dream home for entertaining.
Upgrades added include: drain system, designer lighting and wallpaper, lawn sprinkler, alarm system, and electric window shades.
Tour 2423 16th Street N. today!
Listed by:
Danielle Johnson — Roberts Real Estate, LLC
[email protected]
(703) 855-9893
