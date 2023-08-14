NEW: Arlington under Flood Watch tonight

A Flood Watch has been issued for Arlington, as heavy rain and strong storms are possible starting late this afternoon.

The Flood Watch will take effect at 5 p.m. and run through early Tuesday morning. An “anomalous” amount of moisture in the atmosphere may lead to deluges that could cause flooding, forecasters say.

Meanwhile, severe storms and even an isolated tornado are possible tonight in Arlington and the D.C. area., the National Weather Service says.

More on the Flood Watch, below, from NWS.

155 PM EDT Mon Aug 14 2023 …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT… * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…Portions of DC, Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun and Fairfax. * WHEN…From 5 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– Anomalous moisture will overspread the region ahead of a cold front that will pass through tonight. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening into the overnight. Rain rates over two inches per hour are possible. Urban areas and flood prone roadways will be of a particular concern.

– Please visit weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety and preparedness information PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

A Flood Watch for the potential for flash flooding has been issued for the DC and Baltimore Metros into northeast Maryland from 5 PM this evening until 2 AM Tuesday. Anomalous moisture will result in the potential for rain rates over 2" per hour. Latest: https://t.co/5RyZgpfrqr pic.twitter.com/Xvn0eUpci9 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 14, 2023