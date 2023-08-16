Toby’s Homemade Ice Cream now scooping at Amazon HQ2

Toby’s Homemade Ice Cream has started serving scoops at its new Amazon HQ2 location.
The local ice cream shop held a “soft opening” this past weekend at its newest spot at 510 14th Street S. in Pentagon City. On both Saturday and Sunday, Toby’s served up scoops to hungry and hot locals from noon until 3 p.m. at the storefront facing Met Park.
There’s no word yet on when or if there’s an official grand opening being planned.
A number of the new businesses at Amazon HQ2 have opened or are planning to open in the coming weeks. District Dogs and Conte’s Bike Shop started rolling earlier this summer followed by Good Company Doughnuts in July. Peruvian Brothers is aiming for a soft opening later this month. Mae’s Market and Taqueria Xochi have yet to announce their plans.
An outpost of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) Arlington will also be opening its doors at Amazon HQ2. That opening may be delayed until the fall, a source told ARLnow.
It was back in April when Toby’s Ice Cream announced it was expanding to a third location. The original opened in Westover in 2008, while a second location started serving over a year ago in Vienna.
Crystal City Children’s Center is NOW ENROLLING in our Infant, Toddler, Twos, 3s, and PreK classroom
CCCC is a non-profit parent cooperative voted one of NV Magazine’s Best Daycares in 2022. We are committed to providing high-quality education and compassionate childcare. A year-round licensed childcare center offering full-time childcare services, we are open Monday-Friday, from 7 am – 6 pm. Tuition includes meals and weekly enrichment activities (such as Music and Funtastic Fitness).
•Location: 3650 South Glebe Road, Suite 170, Arlington (near Potomac Yards Metro)
•Website: www.crystalcitychildrenscenter.org
