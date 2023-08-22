ARLnow Daily Debrief for Aug 22, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Aug 22, 2023.
- 9:30 am: A poster ribbing ARLnow commenters won a ribbon at the Arlington County Fair | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Arlington actor bids farewell to ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ Broadway tour | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Barcroft Apartments developer bringing new community art space to the Pike | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:05 pm: UPDATED: Power being restored after 10,000 in dark around Pentagon City and Crystal City | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Police investigating burglary at Clarendon gun store | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 8:00 am: Fit @ Met
- 👉 6:30 pm: Unlocking Your Dream Home: Home Buyer Seminar in Shirlington Village
☀️ Wednesday’s forecast
The weather will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees, accompanied by light and variable winds. Expect increasing clouds Wednesday night with temperatures dropping to around 67 degrees, and a southeast wind at 6 to 8 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment.”
– Ralph Waldo Emerson
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
