ARLnow Daily Debrief for Aug 30, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

The weather forecast predicts a mostly cloudy day that will gradually transition to sunny conditions with a high temperature of around 78°F. Winds will come from the northeast at speeds of 11 to 13 mph, and gusts may reach up to 22 mph. Thursday night is expected to be mostly clear with a low temperature of approximately 60°F and a north wind blowing at a speed of 7 to 9 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

“There is no charm equal to tenderness of heart.”
– Jane Austen

Listing of the Day: 2437 N. Quantico Street

Gorgeous, spacious home that meets buyers’ new home checklist!

NEW: Overdose reports at Wakefield prompt emergency response

(Updated at 4:30 p.m.) Three days into the school year, Wakefield High School has logged a potential student overdose. Medics were dispatched to the school at 11:30 a.m. and again about…

Shifting gears: Demystifying the transmission

You’re taking a leisurely Sunday drive, cruising down the open road. Suddenly, you feel a slight jerk, and your car struggles to accelerate. What just happened? It’s time we demystify…

Man flashes gun during 7-Eleven robbery near Shirlington

A 7-Eleven store near Shirlington was robbed early this morning by a pair of suspects, one of whom was armed. The robbery happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the convenience…

Spaces Available for Fall 2023

By: St. Charles Early Childhood Education Center

St. Charles Early Childhood education center offers a play-based curriculum in a welcoming, Christ-centered environment. Our program focuses on screen free socio-emotional development and kindergarten readiness through hands-on and engaging activities. Our programs offer different schedules ranging from 7:30 am-5:30 pm for students, ages 2-5. We feature a full-day Jr. kindergarten class for older 4’s/5’s. Our facility includes a full-sized gymnasium, school chapel, and library. All of our students enjoy music and physical education weekly. Students ages 3 and up also attend Catechesis of the Good Shepherd classes.

Children have an opportunity to participate in enrichment classes such as soccer, basketball, ballet, and science.

Parents are fully welcomed into our building as we recognize parents as their child’s primary educator. Come experience the warmth and joy of St. Charles school!

Saint Ann Fall Festival

You’re invited to the Saint Ann Fall Festival Saturday September 30th. Games, rides and food open at 10:00 am and end at 4:00 pm. The Saint Ann Fall Festival is a parish and school community event with activities everyone can

Carbon neutral homes and offices: the only path to carbon…

Building Carbon Neutral Houses and Offices: The Only Path to a Carbon Neutral Arlington by 2050. A Panel Discussion of Experts, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 6:30 PM,

Arlington Central Library, 1014 N. Quincy Street, Arlington VA 22201

Arlington County Board in

