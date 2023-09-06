ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 6, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Sep 6, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

🌦️ Thursday’s forecast

There is a 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 96°F. Light south wind will increase to 5-10 mph in the morning. Thursday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2am, with a 50% chance of precipitation. Patchy fog is expected after 3am, and a low around 71°F. The southwest wind at 5-8 mph will become light and variable after midnight. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Silence is a source of great strength.”

– Lao Tzu

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.