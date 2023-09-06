ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 6, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Sep 6, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Some neighbors fought a duplex, and won, as county approves more Missing Middle homes | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Arlington has spent $150,000 on fencing at local parks to help quiet the pickleball pop | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Air & Space Forces Association moving to Pentagon City for more modern digs | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Jazz festival and 9/11 Memorial 5K to cause street closures on Saturday | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Candidates for state Senate, Arlington County Board square off on social issues, transparency | 🗣️ Comments
- 6:30 pm: NOW: Manhunt for escaped D.C. murder suspect underway just across from Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 9:30 am: Encore Learning Fall 2023 Course Preview
- 11:30 am: Tiny Stage
- 6:00 pm: Pilates with Mind the Mat
- 7:30 pm: Estrogenius: Funny Females Funding House of Ruth
🌦️ Thursday’s forecast
There is a 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 96°F. Light south wind will increase to 5-10 mph in the morning. Thursday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2am, with a 50% chance of precipitation. Patchy fog is expected after 3am, and a low around 71°F. The southwest wind at 5-8 mph will become light and variable after midnight. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Silence is a source of great strength.”
– Lao Tzu
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
It has been 10 years since Arlington County last put up speed humps to reduce speeding. Now, they will be coming to streets around a trio of schools where lowering…
It appears work is coming together for a new Centurion Lounge in Reagan National Airport. Boards concealing construction activity are up, advertising the lounge from American Express coming to the airport’s…
Flyover Planned This Morning — “The Naval Air Force Atlantic will conduct a military aircraft flyover in the NCR over the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, September 7,…
A manhunt is underway in D.C. for an escaped murder suspect, and Arlington police are on alert should he try to cross into the county. D.C. and federal officers are…
We are so excited to welcome therapist Stacey Cali, LPC-R to our team. As a Resident Counselor, Stacey works under the direct supervision of Sarah Moore, LPC.
Stacey provides online counseling for: Relationships, Women’s Issues, Anxiety, Depression, Addiction and Dual Diagnosis.
As a therapist who works with adults, teens, couples, and families, Stacey says, “I tailor therapy to meet client(s) where they are. You are the expert of your life, I am just here to guide you towards transformation and healing.” You’ll learn about top therapies, backed by research, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) (works for just about everyone), Motivational Interviewing (great for behavior change/addiction), the Gottman Method (for couples), and others.
Stacey adds, “Therapy can be a powerful tool that works to combat the many hardships that life may bring. My goal is to provide unbiased feedback, support, and assistance through reflection and change. You will find my sessions are filled with empowerment, compassion, goal setting, and a metaphorical shovel to dig deep to find the root of your difficulties.”
The 14th annual celebration of all things Washington, DC will bring live performances, vendors, contests, and local artists to Franklin Park in Downtown Washington, DC.
Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
Time: 10AM – 5PM
Location: Franklin Park | 1332 I Street NW, Washington, DC, 20005
Maximizing Your Social Security
Is Social Security income part of your overall retirement plan?
If the answer is ‘Yes,’ join Financial Advisor Momodou Bojang at ACFCU’s free webinar on September 14 at 5:30pm to learn essential insights on what you need to know to
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Chris Alan!
LIVE Standup comedy starring Chris Alan
Friday, September 22, 2023
Chris Alan – Headliner
Chris Alan is a nationally touring standup comedian, writer and podcaster, based out of Washington, D.C. Chris’ style is a mix of well-crafted jokes and stories