ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 6, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Sep 6, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

🌦️ Thursday’s forecast

There is a 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 96°F. Light south wind will increase to 5-10 mph in the morning. Thursday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2am, with a 50% chance of precipitation. Patchy fog is expected after 3am, and a low around 71°F. The southwest wind at 5-8 mph will become light and variable after midnight. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Silence is a source of great strength.”
– Lao Tzu

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.

New speed humps to pop up near schools where drivers flout 20 mph limit

It has been 10 years since Arlington County last put up speed humps to reduce speeding. Now, they will be coming to streets around a trio of schools where lowering…

Under construction Centurion Lounge at DCA shows new signs of progress

It appears work is coming together for a new Centurion Lounge in Reagan National Airport. Boards concealing construction activity are up, advertising the lounge from American Express coming to the airport’s…

Morning Notes

Flyover Planned This Morning — “The Naval Air Force Atlantic will conduct a military aircraft flyover in the NCR over the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, September 7,…

NOW: Manhunt for escaped D.C. murder suspect underway just across from Arlington

A manhunt is underway in D.C. for an escaped murder suspect, and Arlington police are on alert should he try to cross into the county. D.C. and federal officers are…

