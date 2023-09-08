More
Another Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arlington

A window washer works as storm clouds loom over Ballston (staff photo by Jay Westcott)

Yesterday’s Severe Thunderstorm Watch resulted in nary a raindrop for Arlington — but Friday evening might be different.

Another Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the county, for D.C., and for much of the region. It’s in effect until 11 p.m. tonight.

“[The] main hazards for these storms will be heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail,” the National Weather Service says. “Additionally, isolated instances of flooding rainfall are
possible, mainly in urban areas.”

The scattered storms are expected to arrive locally at or after dinnertime and, like yesterday, could miss Arlington entirely.

More from social media:

