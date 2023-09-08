Another Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arlington

Yesterday’s Severe Thunderstorm Watch resulted in nary a raindrop for Arlington — but Friday evening might be different.

Another Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the county, for D.C., and for much of the region. It’s in effect until 11 p.m. tonight.

“[The] main hazards for these storms will be heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail,” the National Weather Service says. “Additionally, isolated instances of flooding rainfall are

possible, mainly in urban areas.”

The scattered storms are expected to arrive locally at or after dinnertime and, like yesterday, could miss Arlington entirely.

More from social media:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of the area through 11 PM this evening. Main hazards for these storms will be heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail. Visit https://t.co/5RyZgpfrqr for the latest. #VAwx #WVwx #MDwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/WBly34qcOi — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 8, 2023

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again today, some of which could be severe with damaging winds and produce isolated instances of flooding. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/HjVjQHImgB — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 8, 2023