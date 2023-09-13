ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 13, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Sep 13, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Morning Poll: How do you feel about duplexes? | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:45 am: Construction on apartments next to Ballston Harris Teeter set to wrap up this year | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: Arlington art teacher and parent learns to ‘walk with cancer’ after a diagnosis upended her life | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: Public review of four major redevelopment projects could start up this fall | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:45 pm: Great Arlington-area plumbers who charge fair prices? Not a pipe dream. | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: County Board, community leaders recommend tweaks to strengthen draft Plan Langston Blvd plan | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 11:00 am: Washington DC Career Fair
- 11:30 am: Tiny Stage
- 3:30 pm: Let’s Switch it Up: Video Game Social
- 4:30 pm: MoCA on the Move: Art Making Happy Hour — Stencils
- 👉 5:30 pm: Maximizing Your Social Security
- 6:00 pm: Pilates with Mind the Mat
- 7:00 pm: Honoring the Immigrant Experience in Arlington
- 7:30 pm: DMV Comedy Wars! Benefits Humane Rescue Alliance!
☀️ Thursday’s forecast
The weather forecast for Thursday is sunny with a high temperature near 77 degrees, accompanied by a north wind blowing at 6 to 10 mph. As for Thursday night, the sky will remain clear, reaching a low temperature around 57 degrees, with a north wind at 6 to 9 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Creativity is intelligence having fun.”
– Albert Einstein
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
Resident champions of Plan Langston Blvd and County Board members say the draft plan can take a stronger stance on affordable housing, transit, support for small businesses and climate change.
It’s the ARLnow Five and Five, where nonprofit Washington Consumers’ Checkbook provides five top-rated local businesses and five tips for getting great service and prices. ARLnow readers can access all…
Arlington County expects to accept a handful of major development applications this month, teeing them up for public engagement down the road. The four pending projects span Pentagon City and Crystal…
Unstuck Labs, an award-winning digital agency celebrated it’s grand opening of it’s pop-up studio in Rosslyn.
Are you facing life’s challenges, feeling overwhelmed, or seeking personal growth? Embrace the path to emotional well-being with our expert psychotherapy services!
Why Choose Us?
Our team of compassionate and experienced psychotherapists is here to guide you on your journey to inner peace, self-discovery, and positive change. We provide a safe and supportive environment where you can explore your thoughts and feelings without judgment.
What We Offer:
✔️ Individual Therapy
✔️ Couples Counseling
✔️ Family Therapy
✔️ Anxiety & Stress Management
✔️ Depression Treatment
✔️ Trauma Healing
✔️ Self-Esteem Building
✔️ Life Transitions Support
✔️ And Much More!
Your Free 15-Minute Consultation:
Art House 7 has a lineup of fall events designed to awaken your creativity! Our offerings cover various artistic realms from capturing the beauty of florals and lifelike portraits to exploring new crafts for 5th graders through adults.
For those looking to try their hand at ceramics throwing there are special pottery wheel Art Nights. Bookmaking enthusiasts can delve into crafting their own books and exploring binding techniques, while those interested in textile arts can delve into crochet. Drawing enthusiasts can refine their techniques with a focus on the intricacies of hands, and for those interested in printmaking, there’s an opportunity to carve and create unique prints.
Art House 7 also recognizes the importance of creativity as a family activity. Parent-child workshops, such as creating handprints in clay or exploring needle felting together, offer unique opportunities for bonding and making lasting memories.
One standout opportunity this fall is to learn from master artist Teresa Oaxaca in a two-day Painting the Rose from Life workshop. Open to ages 16 and up, this September 16-17 workshop provides step-by-step expert guidance through techniques for creating lifelike roses on canvas.
Old World Wine Tasting
Join us Sunday, Sept 17 from 12-3pm for our Old World Wine Tasting!
Cost: $50pp++
Tickets: Purchase @ the door
Whats included:
When you enter we will present you with a wine glass & mini charcuterie cup. You will walk
Sicilian Wine Dinner
Tastes of Sicily
Sicily Wine Dinner with Street Food
Sunday, September 24th
Speaker: Roberto D’Onofrio & Vincenzo Schiano (Impero Wine)
Cost: $130 Pp ++
11 Wines & Seven Courses
Tickets:
We do not have our online ticket platform this time.