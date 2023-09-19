ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 19, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Sep 19, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Silver Diner redevelopment teed up for Arlington County Board review this Saturday | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Arlington man arrested in connection to Lyon Village hit and run | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:30 pm: JBG Smith wants fewer restrictions on signage for two Crystal City offices, but some balked at the idea | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: NEW: Prestigious national honor for local middle school | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:00 pm: Heads up: There’s a flaming pile of trash in the middle of Wilson Blvd | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:55 pm: Missing teen found by tow driver who previously talked man down from ledge | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:55 pm: NEW: Judgment in Missing Middle lawsuit likely one month away | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 6:00 pm: Our Darker Side | film screening and social gathering
- 6:00 pm: How Attention in 2017 Got Us ChatGPT
- 6:00 pm: Explore Archery classes
- 6:00 pm: Outdoor Yoga with Mind the Mat
- 7:30 pm: Free Outdoor Movies On The Plaza at Westpost at National Landing
- 10:00 pm: Storytime on the Plaza
☀️ Wednesday’s forecast
The forecast for Wednesday is mainly sunny with a high temperature close to 79°F and a light northwest wind of 3-6 mph. During the night, expect mostly clear skies and a low temperature around 60°F accompanied by a gentle northeast breeze. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.”
– Aristotle
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let's take a look back at today's stories and a look forward to tomorrow's event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
The Arlington County Board is set to update the rules of the road to align with a new state law aimed at improving pedestrian safety. This weekend, the Board is…
George Mason University is set to receive a $25,000 grant from Arlington County to study Black demographic shifts and migratory trends in Arlington. The Fairfax-based university, which has a campus…
