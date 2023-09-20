Arts Focus: Your artist neighbor invites you to visit during Annual Studio Tour

This column is sponsored by Arlington Arts/Arlington Cultural Affairs, a division of Arlington Economic Development.

This is a guest column by the Arlington Visual Art Studio Tour.

Every September, art lovers roam throughout Arlington County to meet artists in their studios and see their work. The county is dotted with art studios in homes and commercial buildings. One weekend each year, they spark into view.

This year, fifty artists will open their studios to the public free of charge on the weekend of September 23 and 24.

The Arlington Visual Art Studio Tour organizes this artful weekend by publishing a guide showing what’s on view where. Whether you like paintings, sculpture, drawings, prints or jewelry, you can find makers of all those. And this year, makers of furniture and textile artists are present, too.

Anyone can pick their favorite art works now online, find where they’re made on a custom map, and plan a route. Printed guides are now available at art galleries, recreation centers and libraries throughout Arlington. On Saturday, Sept. 23, participating studios in North Arlington will be open to the public; on Sunday, Sept. 24, South Arlington artists will take their turn. Each day studios will open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A special exhibit at Gallery 3700 (3700 S. Four Mile Run Arlington VA 22206) will feature work by the same artists who are participating in the tour. Called AVAST@3700, the show opened on September 9. The opening reception for the tour will also take place at Gallery 3700, from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 22. The show, opening reception and studio tours are all open to the public.

The Arlington Visual Art Studio Tour is a joint effort of independent artists and volunteers, supported by contributors including Schnider Investment Group, Dominion Lighting, Falls Church Art and Frame, Palette 22, and in cooperation with Arlington’s visual art organizations. Click here for detailed information.