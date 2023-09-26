UPDATED: Arrest made after shooting on Columbia Pike

(Updated at 1 p.m.) Police responded Monday afternoon to a reported shooting on Columbia Pike.

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. on the 1800 block of the Pike, at The Wellington apartment complex. Initial details were murky, but a man suffered what was described as a wound to the upper leg.

A female suspect was detained and a weapon found.

On Tuesday, Arlington County police confirmed that the man was shot and that the incident was “domestic in nature.”

More, below, from an ACPD crime report.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING, 2023-09250189, 1800 block of Columbia Pike. At approximately 3:53 p.m. on September 25, police were dispatched to the report of an assault with a weapon. Upon arrival, it was determined that following a verbal dispute and physical altercation inside a residence, the female subject discharged a firearm, striking the male subject. The male subject was transported to an area hospital with injuries considered non-life threatening. The female subject ran from the scene and was located by responding officers in the 1200 block of S. Ross Street and subsequently charged with Malicious Wounding. A firearm was recovered. The incident was determined to be domestic in nature and additional information is restricted from release in accordance with Virginia Code § 19.2-11.2. The investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.