Arlington to chip in $70k for more study of bus rapid transit on Route 7

One day, a new bus rapid transit line could connect East Falls Church to Alexandria and Tysons Corner.
But the planning effort for the bus line, Envision Route 7, needs more studies and outreach, according to Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, or NVTC, which is leading the planning effort.
Although it received federal and state funding, NVTC appealed to the jurisdictions served by the bus line — including Arlington — for additional local funding to advance that work. This weekend, the Arlington County Board approved chipping in $70,000 over two years.
The bus rapid transit line would run between the Mark Center in Alexandria and the Spring Hill Metro station in Tysons, mostly making stops along Leesburg Pike in Bailey’s Crossroads and the City of Falls Church. Along the way, it will briefly pass through Arlington via the East Falls Church Metro station.
Envision Route 7 is now in its 10th year of planning and its fourth planning phase.
During this phase, NVTC will study traffic and environmental impacts and conduct extensive public outreach.
To do that work, it received $2 million in federal funds, requiring $500,000 in non-federal match. It then received $500,000 this fiscal year from the state Department of Rail and Public Transportation, requiring local match of $500,000.
Arlington previously contributed into earlier planning stages, which helped to decide on using bus rapid transit along the corridor.
