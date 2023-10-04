ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 4, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Oct 4, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Army Ten-Miler to cause road closures near Rosslyn and Pentagon City this weekend | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: One Arlington restaurant made the Washington Post’s Fall Dining Guide | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Clarendon church and APAH float plans to build affordable senior housing | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: County seeks feedback on proposed Long Bridge Drive trail facilitating Crystal City-D.C. commutes | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:30 pm: Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chico | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Langston Blvd plan criticized for last-minute edits and smaller-than-hoped affordable housing commitments | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 11:30 am: Tiny Stage
- 3:00 pm: Arlington Collective Art Walk
- 3:00 pm: Let’s Switch it Up: Video Game Social
- 4:30 pm: MoCA on the Move: Art Making Happy Hour — Participatory Art
- 5:30 pm: Rosslyn Taco Crawl
- 6:00 pm: Pilates with Mind the Mat
- 7:00 pm: “Lady ADHD” Comedy Show
🌤️ Thursday’s forecast
The forecast for Thursday includes partly sunny skies with a high temperature near 78 degrees. In the morning, expect light and calm wind, eventually shifting to southeast at 5 to 9 mph. Thursday night will bring mostly cloudy conditions and a low temperature around 63 degrees, with southeast winds around 6 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Life is short, break the rules.”
– Mark Twain
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
