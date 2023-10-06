ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 6, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Oct 6, 2023.

Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

Here are the events planned for Sunday:

🌧️ Saturday’s forecast

Expect scattered showers primarily before 1pm, followed by cloudy skies clearing gradually during the day, with a high temperature near 66°F. Strong northwest winds of 15-17 mph are anticipated, along with gusts up to 25 mph. There is a 50% chance of precipitation. For Saturday night, the sky will be clear with a low temperature of around 47°F accompanied by northwest winds of 11-14 mph and gusts up to 22 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world.”

– Albert Einstein

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋