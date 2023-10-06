ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 6, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
- 9:45 am: Photos of what to eat and drink at the newly reopened Crystal City Water Park | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:45 am: VDOT begins repairing a 50-year-old bridge over I-395 near Shirlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: Super Garden Market in Virginia Square returns under different owner and concept | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:45 pm: Obituary: Madelin Jones Barratt (1954-2023) | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- BREAKING: Two charged after more overdoses at Wakefield HS (23581 views)
- One Arlington restaurant made the Washington Post’s Fall Dining Guide (20979 views)
- New European-inspired bakery and cafe ‘coming soon’ to Ballston (8901 views)
- Anonymous commenting on new APS feedback platform divides some Arlington School Board members (6596 views)
- Man charged with DUI after rollover crash in Arlington Forest (6583 views)
- NOW: ACFD battling house fire in Arlington Forest (5938 views)
- Arlington Restaurant Week kicks off this month with nearly 50 participating eateries (5826 views)
- Celtic House plans to open new whiskey and bourbon bar later this fall (5357 views)
- Florida woman faces litany of charges after reported break-in and standoff (5296 views)
- Langston Blvd plan criticized for last-minute edits and smaller-than-hoped affordable housing commitments (5025 views)
- Free rush-hour ART bus fares in peak directions start today (3951 views)
- An Arlington-based startup accelerator has moved into new digs in Rosslyn, with room to grow (3201 views)
- 9:00 am: Home Security Self-Defense Workshop
- 10:00 am: 2023 DC-Metro Modern Home Tour
- 10:00 am: Yoga in the Galleries
- 👉 12:00 pm: New Moms Groups forming now!
- 5:00 pm: Pink Carpet Event Charity Fashion Show
- 7:30 pm: The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show with Dom Grayer
- 10:00 am: MoCA on the Move: Art Making Happy Hour — Participatory Art
- 2:00 pm: Board Game Afternoon
- 2:30 pm: Arlington County Candidate Forum
- 3:00 pm: Under Diana’s Stars
- 4:30 pm: Sound Meditation for Healing
Expect scattered showers primarily before 1pm, followed by cloudy skies clearing gradually during the day, with a high temperature near 66°F. Strong northwest winds of 15-17 mph are anticipated, along with gusts up to 25 mph. There is a 50% chance of precipitation. For Saturday night, the sky will be clear with a low temperature of around 47°F accompanied by northwest winds of 11-14 mph and gusts up to 22 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
“Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world.”
– Albert Einstein
