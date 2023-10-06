VDOT begins repairing a 50-year-old bridge over I-395 near Shirlington

Work on a 50-year-old bridge over I-395 near Shirlington is underway, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced yesterday.

The bridge connects the southbound I-395 collector-distributor lanes and southbound Shirlington Road to N. Quaker Lane at the I-395 Exit 6 interchange.

Built in 1973, the bridge — crossed by about 7,400 vehicles daily — now needs needs safety improvements and upgrades to extend its overall life, according to VDOT.

The $5.5 million project, slated to wrap up in mid-2025, involves:

resurfacing the concrete bridge deck

closing deck joints

repairing steel beams

adding protective concrete barriers adjacent to piers

replacing bearings

cleaning and recoating the bridge

upgrading guardrails adjacent to the bridge

During construction, there may be daytime and overnight lane closures, as well as closures to segments of the I-395 general purpose and Express Lanes beneath the bridge, VDOT says.

The work is financed with state and federal funding, including VDOT State of Good Repair funds used for bridges. It appears the budget has increased from last year, when the project estimate stood at $4.3 million.

“Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling in active work zones,” says VDOT. “Be alert to new traffic patterns and limit distractions.”