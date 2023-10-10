More
Join Club

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 10, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Oct 10, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

🌤️ Wednesday’s forecast

Expect increasing clouds throughout the day, reaching a high temperature near 70°F, with a gentle northwest wind blowing at 3 to 6 mph. At night, the sky will be partly cloudy, and it will be calm with a low temperature around 49°F. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Give me a firm place to stand, and I will move the earth.”
– Archimedes

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.

Recent Stories

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 11, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…

Read more →

Arlington police offering $20k for identity of person sending harassing emails to female ACFD personnel

Arlington police are investigating a series of harassing emails sent to a group of female Arlington County Fire Department employees this summer. To move the inquiry along, the police department…

Read more →

Long Bridge Aquatic Center pool hours limited due to lifeguard shortage

Starting tomorrow, Long Bridge Aquatic Center will limit its pool hours due to a lifeguard shortage. On Monday, Arlington County announced that, beginning Thursday, the 50-meter competition pool would operate…

Read more →

Padaek now open at Arlington Ridge Shopping Center

Lao and Thai restaurant Padaek is finally open for business in the Arlington Ridge Shopping Center. The day after we last reported on the restaurant’s progress in late August, Padaek…

Read more →

Changes Psychological Services expands to Arlington! Immediate openings and in-network with BCBS

By: Changes Psychological Services, PLLC

Changes Psychological Services, PLLC is so excited to announce our expansion to Arlington! We are an insurance-based, mental health private practice that opened in Washington, DC in 2016. We strive to provide the highest quality, evidenced-based treatment while making each therapy experience engaging, collaborative and fun! We have immediate telehealth openings in Virginia and we proudly accept BCBS plans (CareFirst, Anthem, FEP, HMO and PPO)!

Our providers specialize in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for adults. CBT is a solution-focused and goal-oriented treatment that focuses on tangible skills and techniques that help you build better coping strategies, manage your symptoms and live your best life! Our clients include college/graduate students, early and mid-career professionals, federal and local government employees, healthcare workers and new parents. Our areas of expertise include the following:

• Generalized Anxiety Disorder (excessive worry, rumination and thoughts that get “stuck”)

• Social Anxiety Disorder (difficulty with social interactions, performance-related concerns)

Read More

Submit your own Announcement here.

Shredding For Hunger Free Community Drive-In Shredding

Shredding For Hunger, Free Community Drive-In Shredding Event, Arlington Church of the Brethren, 300 N Montague St., Arlington, Saturday, October 14, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Please bring non-perishable food or monetary donations, requested but not required. With rising

More Stories
×

Subscribe to our mailing list