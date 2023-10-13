NEW: Motorcycle crash near Ballston sends one to hospital

A motorcyclist suffered a significant injury this afternoon after a crash near Ballston that was caught on camera.
The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of N. Glebe Road and Washington Blvd.
Footage from a traffic camera, below, shows the rider of the motorcycle making a left turn in front of the driver of a silver car, who hit the brakes but too late to avoid the collision.
Two fellow riders who were also waiting to turn left can be seen hurrying to provide aid. A driver who was behind the trio can also be seen stopping to help. It was not immediately clear whether the striking driver remained on scene.
Initial reports suggest that the rider suffered a serious broken leg and perhaps other injuries. They were taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The intersection was partially closed immediately after the crash due to the police and fire department response.
Recent Stories
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Over the course of an hour last night, Arlington Public Schools teachers excoriated the School Board and central administration for how they are handling what some call a healthcare catastrophe….
Recent renos, near bikepath, Shirlington restuarants, nightlife, groceries
Bronze plaques dubbed “stumbling stones” will honor the lives of three people once enslaved in what is likely Arlington’s oldest house, the Ball-Sellers House. The three commemorative markers are the…
Kol Ami explores the Creation story and the new science of Restoration Ecology this Saturday morning at Shabbat services, as part of a Science Meets Judaism series. Join us at 10 am for services, 11 am for the discussion and learning. A potluck lunch follows at noon. Please contact us at [email protected] for the address or Zoom link.
Shredding For Hunger Free Community Drive-In Shredding
Shredding For Hunger, Free Community Drive-In Shredding Event, Arlington Church of the Brethren, 300 N Montague St., Arlington, Saturday, October 14, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Please bring non-perishable food or monetary donations, requested but not required. With rising
Antique Silver and Brass Restoration Service: Mondays 10-4
4101 Chain Bridge Road, Suite 104, Fairfax, Virginia
Open every Monday 10:00am – 4:00pm
(703)691-4190
Polishing • Plating • Repair