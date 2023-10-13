NEW: Motorcycle crash near Ballston sends one to hospital

A motorcyclist suffered a significant injury this afternoon after a crash near Ballston that was caught on camera.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of N. Glebe Road and Washington Blvd.

Footage from a traffic camera, below, shows the rider of the motorcycle making a left turn in front of the driver of a silver car, who hit the brakes but too late to avoid the collision.

Two fellow riders who were also waiting to turn left can be seen hurrying to provide aid. A driver who was behind the trio can also be seen stopping to help. It was not immediately clear whether the striking driver remained on scene.

Initial reports suggest that the rider suffered a serious broken leg and perhaps other injuries. They were taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The intersection was partially closed immediately after the crash due to the police and fire department response.