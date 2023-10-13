More
Join Club

NEW: Motorcycle crash near Ballston sends one to hospital

Previous Image 1/2 Next Image

A motorcyclist suffered a significant injury this afternoon after a crash near Ballston that was caught on camera.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of N. Glebe Road and Washington Blvd.

Footage from a traffic camera, below, shows the rider of the motorcycle making a left turn in front of the driver of a silver car, who hit the brakes but too late to avoid the collision.

Two fellow riders who were also waiting to turn left can be seen hurrying to provide aid. A driver who was behind the trio can also be seen stopping to help. It was not immediately clear whether the striking driver remained on scene.

Initial reports suggest that the rider suffered a serious broken leg and perhaps other injuries. They were taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The intersection was partially closed immediately after the crash due to the police and fire department response.

Recent Stories

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 13, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…

Read more →

Arlington teachers decry impending healthcare changes as a ‘catastrophe’

Over the course of an hour last night, Arlington Public Schools teachers excoriated the School Board and central administration for how they are handling what some call a healthcare catastrophe….

Read more →

Listing of the Day: 2554-A S. Arlington Mill Drive

Recent renos, near bikepath, Shirlington restuarants, nightlife, groceries

Read more →

Ball-Sellers House museum to get three bronze plaques memorializing people enslaved there

Bronze plaques dubbed “stumbling stones” will honor the lives of three people once enslaved in what is likely Arlington’s oldest house, the Ball-Sellers House. The three commemorative markers are the…

Read more →

Adult B’Mitzvah Class

By: Kol Ami Virginia

Interested in an adult Bar or Bat Mitzvah (or as we now call it, a B-Mitzvah)? This is an 8-month study group that will lead to a group B-Mitzvah in the spring. Join us on Oct. 15 for our organizing meeting and see if your B-Mitzvah time has come!

Submit your own Announcement here.

Shredding For Hunger Free Community Drive-In Shredding

Shredding For Hunger, Free Community Drive-In Shredding Event, Arlington Church of the Brethren, 300 N Montague St., Arlington, Saturday, October 14, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Please bring non-perishable food or monetary donations, requested but not required. With rising

More Stories
×

Subscribe to our mailing list