ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 17, 2023

- 9:45 am: Morning Poll: Best tacos in Arlington? | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:45 am: Plans stewarding Arlington’s natural and cultural resources teed up for hearings later this year | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: Two nabbed in foot chases after vehicle theft attempt from Amazon HQ2 garage | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:55 pm: VHC re-routes ambulances after systems issue | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:55 pm: Peruvian Brothers opens new restaurant at Amazon HQ2 in Pentagon City | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:55 pm: Reston man faces charges in Arlington sex crimes investigation | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:00 am: Storytime on the Plaza: Family and Self
- 12:00 pm: Practicing Mindfulness
- 👉 4:00 pm: The Backyard: After-School Kids Club
- 5:00 pm: Jump into Drawing Hands 2-Week Workshop for 8-12th Grade at Art house 7
- 6:00 pm: Outdoor Yoga with Mind the Mat
- 6:30 pm: Jump into Drawing Hands 2-Week Workshop for Adults at Art house 7
- 7:00 pm: NY Dog Film Festival
The weather will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of around 65 degrees, accompanied by a northwest wind at 3 to 5 mph. In the evening, it will turn partly cloudy and the temperature will drop to approximately 49 degrees, with a south wind at the same speed of 3 to 5 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”
– Mahatma Gandhi
