Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

As of November 13, there are 123 detached homes, 37 townhouses and 180 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 19 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
1720 N. Cameron Street, 22207 — NOW: $1,689,000 (Reduced: $60,000 on 11/12)
2135 S. Monroe Street, 22204 — NOW: $1,249,900 (Reduced: $50,000 on 11/11)
2554-A S. Arlington Mill Drive #3, 22206 — NOW: $715,000 (Reduced: $10,000 on 11/11)
3409 Wilson Blvd. #309, 22201 — NOW: $675,000 (Reduced: $24,000 on 11/10)
2206 S. Pollard Street, 22204 — NOW: $569,000 (Reduced: $6,000 on 11/11)
4606-C 28th Road S. #C, 22206 — NOW: $509,000 (Reduced: $5,000 on 11/11)
