Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

As of November 20, there are 124 detached homes, 35 townhouses and 176 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 31 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
5119 Yorktown Blvd., 22207 — NOW: $2,279,900 (Reduced: $5,000 on 11/19)
-
5340 N. Carlin Springs Road, 22203 — NOW: $1,750,000 (Reduced: $25,000 on 11/17)
-
900 N. Stafford Street #2620, 22203 — NOW: $1,155,000 (Reduced: $15,000 on 11/18)
-
512 Lombardy Street N., 22203 — NOW: $1,045,000 (Reduced: $30,000 on 11/16)
-
700 S. Wakefield Street, 22204 — NOW: $790,000 (Reduced: $60,000 on 11/18)
-
888 N. Quincy Street #1509, 22203 — NOW: $699,900 (Reduced: $30,000 on 11/17)
-
1021 N. Garfield Street #512, 22201 — NOW: $495,000 (Reduced: $20,000 on 11/16)
