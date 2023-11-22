Small business ‘passport’ shopping event and raffle returns to Arlington this weekend

Arlington residents can win gift certificates and other prizes by supporting local businesses this weekend.

One More Page Books, at 2200 N. Westmoreland Street in East Falls Church, is again spearheading a “Small Business Saturday” event for homegrown local retailers and restaurants this coming Saturday, Nov. 25.

“A group of Arlington and Falls Church businesses will once again participate in a ‘Passport’ program designed to help area shoppers discover unique shops and restaurants, keep their shopping dollars local and be eligible to win prizes,” One More Page Books said in a press release.

Small Business Saturday, created by American Express in 2010, is a national event that encourages shopping at local businesses during one of the busiest retail weekends of the year. It comes a day after the traditional post-Thanksgiving shopping bonanza, Black Friday.

Participants can obtain a passport at any of the 15 participating businesses in Falls Church and in Arlington’s East Falls Church, Highland Park, Bluemont, Williamsburg and Westover neighborhoods. To be eligible for one of three “Grand Prize Baskets,” including goods and gift certificates, customers must collect stamps from at least five participating businesses on Saturday.

After collecting a minimum of five stamps, participants can submit their Passports at One More Page Books or the last business they visit that day.

The prize winners will be selected through a random drawing of all completed passports on Wednesday, Nov 29, at 3 p.m. at One More Page Books. The community is invited to witness the raffle.

A list and a map of the participating businesses are below.