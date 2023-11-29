ARLnow Daily Debrief for Nov 29, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Nov 29, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Cartoon: “The one thing that unites most of north and south Arlington.” | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Goodwill redevelopment plans receive largely positive feedback, mixed with some concerns | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Arlington Chorale to sing ‘rarely performed’ Christmas song at annual holiday concert next weekend | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Westover Taco on Washington Blvd is gearing up to open next month | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:55 pm: NOW: Police searching for suspect after man with gun robs two people | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:55 pm: Smoke shop employee beaten during overnight robbery in Courthouse | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
☀️ Thursday’s forecast
Expect a mostly sunny day with a high around 53 and gentle south winds at 5 to 9 mph. As night falls, the sky will turn partly cloudy, accompanied by a low of approximately 37 and southwest winds blowing at 6 to 10 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.”
– Winston Churchill
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
An employee of a shop in Courthouse was beaten by a robber early Wednesday morning, according to police. The robbery happened around 3 a.m. at the Tobacco Vape Cigars store…
Police are investigating back-to-back reported armed robberies in the Arlington Mill neighborhood. The robberies happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 800 block of S. Frederick Street. Initial reports suggest that…
The holidays are warmer and brighter when celebrated with those you love! Lee Heights Shops has everything you need with gift ideas from a unique selection of curated shops and…
Tacos are closer to being served in Westover, just in time for the holidays. After a nearly 4-month delay, Westover Taco at 5849 Washington Blvd — previously the home of…
Children’s Weekday Program (CWP) is a non-profit preschool rooted in a play-based philosophy. We focus on developing a love of learning and exploration, cooperation, empathy, and independence.
Our caring and experienced educators create opportunities for children 16 months to 5 years old to play, learn, and grow in a nurturing environment of child-centered and developmentally appropriate experiences.
Initially established more than 50 years ago in South Arlington, CWP continues to be a lauded program in the Northern Virginia area. We are extremely proud to have been recognized as a Best Preschool in Northern Virginia Magazine for the last 4 years.
Located now in North Arlington at 2666 Military Road, CWP offers a part-time parents day out and preschool program with options to extend care both before and after school. We offer a supportive and inclusive school community for children and parents alike and welcome all families to join our school!
The Optimist Club of Arlington is holding its 77th annual Christmas tree sale!
This year, the tree sale will be held at the Knights of Columbus (5115 Little Falls Road). The lot opens for sales on November 24th. The Optimist Club is selling small and large trees ranging from tabletop size to 10 foot tall trees! Wreaths, garland, tree stands, and White House Christmas ornaments will also be for sale.
100% of all proceeds go towards helping Arlington County youth.
For more information, please visit the Arlington Optimists website at https://optimistclubofarlingtonva.org/.
Holiday Art Show
Holiday Art Show featuring artists: Peter Fitzgerald, Claire Plante, Alanna Rivera, and Suzy Scollon. At the Barcroft Community House, 800 South Buchanan St., Arlington, VA. Dec. 8 from, 2 PM to 8 PM and Dec. 9 from 10 AM to
Christmas Tree Sales
2023 Christmas Tree Sales Begin
Saturday, December 2
Get your holiday decorating off to the right start this year! We will be selling 150 Fraser firs, freshly cut and delivered from Sparta, North Carolina.
Sale Hours: