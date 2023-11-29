ARLnow Daily Debrief for Nov 29, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Nov 29, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

☀️ Thursday’s forecast

Expect a mostly sunny day with a high around 53 and gentle south winds at 5 to 9 mph. As night falls, the sky will turn partly cloudy, accompanied by a low of approximately 37 and southwest winds blowing at 6 to 10 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.”

– Winston Churchill

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.