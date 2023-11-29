Westover Taco on Washington Blvd is gearing up to open next month

Tacos are closer to being served in Westover, just in time for the holidays.
After a nearly 4-month delay, Westover Taco at 5849 Washington Blvd — previously the home of the Forest Inn, a long-time dive bar which closed in June 2022 — is set to open around mid-December, per the company’s Instagram account.
“Alright! We are super excited to announce that we’ve overcome all the hurdles and will be opening to the public in the next few weeks,” the company posted yesterday (Tuesday). “We’ll announce the exact date as soon as we have it.”
Originally, Westover Taco aimed to start serving back in August. However, co-owner Scott Parker said the opening was delayed due to permitting issues.
“It was just the usual permit delays. Nothing too exciting,” Parker told ARLnow.
Construction began last spring, and it appeared the restaurant was adding the final touches when ARLnow recently checked in on its progress.
The restaurant’s menu boasts several types of tacos, including chicken, pork, steak and fish.
Complementing the taco selection is an assortment of tequila-based cocktails, including a cucumber jalapeño paloma with grapefruit and lime, a tequila colada with coconut water and coconut Rèal and the classic margarita.
