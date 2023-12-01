Makers Union set to open in Pentagon City next week

Makers Union, an upscale gastropub, is set to open its doors on the ground floor of Amazon’s second headquarters in Pentagon City next week.

Its first day open will be Tuesday, Dec. 5, according to the restaurant’s website.

This is the third Makers Union location in the D.C. area, following the debut of its Reston location three years ago and a recent opening at the Wharf in early October.

Open seven days a week, the 3,075 square-foot restaurant serves lunch and dinner on weekdays, and brunch and dinner on weekends. A happy hour is available from 3-6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and live music is scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

“It’s designed to be a pub where you can come and celebrate any of life’s occasions, whether that be wings and a beer at the bar, watching a football game, or coming in and enjoying some more elevated options,” Makers Union Director of Operations Alex Brown told to ARLnow.

The restaurant seats 84 indoors, including 34 at the bar and 50 in the dining area, and 80 outdoors, he said.

Brown recommended a few menu items, including the tomahawk steak with poached eggs, hollandaise and breakfast potatoes, and the grilled chicken alfredo pasta with garlic bread.

Makers Union joins a slew of new businesses and eateries, including Good Company Doughnuts & Coffee and Conte’s Bike Shop, on the ground floor of the first phase of Amazon’s second headquarters, also known as Metropolitan Park, which opened earlier this summer.

Last month, Peruvian Brothers, a D.C.-based Peruvian food truck and fast-casual eatery, opened its second location adjacent to the gastropub.

Thompson Hospitality, the pub’s owner, operates other local favorites including Matchbox, Big Buns Damn Good Burgers and Wiseguy Pizza.