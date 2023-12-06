Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.
As of December 4, there are 109 detached homes, 30 townhouses and 145 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 29 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
5119 Yorktown Blvd., 22207 — NOW: $2,278,900 (Reduced $1,000 on 12/4)
-
2814 3rd Street N., 22201 — NOW: $1,125,000 (Reduced $75,000 on 12/1)
-
900 N. Stafford Street #2620, 22203 — NOW: $1,100,000 (Reduced $70,000 on 12/1)
-
877 Patrick Henry Drive, 22205 — NOW: $870,000 (Reduced $5,000 on 12/1)
-
4141 N. Henderson Road #604, 22203 — NOW: $354,900 (Reduced $5,000 on 12/2)
-
3000 Spout Run Pkwy. #B510, 22201 — NOW: $260,000 (Reduced $15,000 on 12/1)
-
3000 Spout Run Pkwy., #B502, 22201 — NOW: $224,900 (Reduced $5,000 on 12/1)

