ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 7, 2023

- 9:45 am: Fundraiser for family whose duplex exploded nearly triples initial goal | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:45 am: 2910 Kitchen & Bar plans to open next month on Columbia Pike in former P. Brennan’s space | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: School Board Chair Cristina Diaz-Torres is not running for reelection | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: Youth piano prodigy and renowned violinist to headline local holiday concert next Saturday | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: A collection of single-family homes in Cherrydale will soon be eligible for Missing Middle redevelopment | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:30 pm: Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (November 2023) | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:01 am: Arlington Special Education PTA’S 2023 Online Auction Fundraiser is LIVE
- 👉 2:00 pm: Holiday Art Show
- 4:00 pm: Arlington Artists Alliance Winter Artful Weekend
- 5:00 pm: Miracle on 23rd Street
- 5:00 pm: Rosslyn Cheer: Santa Paws Yappy Hour
- 👉 6:00 pm: 50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
- 7:30 pm: Dash: The Musical
Expect a mostly sunny day with highs around 56, accompanied by a calm wind transitioning to a southerly breeze at 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. The evening will bring partly cloudy skies and lows near 37, with a gentle south wind at 3 to 6 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
“With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.”
– Eleanor Roosevelt
A look at the most and least expensive single-family homes sold in Arlington last month, November 2023.
Eighteen properties formerly within a special “revitalization district” in Cherrydale will soon officially be eligible for redevelopment with 2- to 6-unit homes. On Monday, the Arlington Planning Commission unanimously adopted…
Confused with federal paperwork? Statutes of Liberty breaks down agencies that are involved with immigration.
The National Chamber Ensemble’s (NCE) annual holiday concert is set for next Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, featuring a lineup of talented young guest musicians.
Holiday Art Show
Holiday Art Show featuring artists: Peter Fitzgerald, Claire Plante, Alanna Rivera, and Suzy Scollon. At the Barcroft Community House, 800 South Buchanan St., Arlington, VA. Dec. 8 from, 2 PM to 8 PM and Dec. 9 from 10 AM to
Friday, December 29
Headliner: Casey James Salengo
Casey James Salengo is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar,