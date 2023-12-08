Flood Watch issued ahead of Sunday deluge

It’s going to be a rainy Sunday. A very rainy Sunday.

A Flood Watch for much of the D.C. area was issued Friday night, ahead of the storm. Forecasters say 2-3 inches of rain is expected to fall, potentially causing flooding.

Strong winds are also expected late Sunday.

More from the National Weather Service:

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT… * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…Portions of DC, including the following , District of Columbia, Maryland, including the following areas, Anne Arundel, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore, and northern Virginia, including the following areas, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Central and Southeast Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Fairfax, Southern Fauquier and Stafford. * WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– Two to three inches of rain are expected Sunday through late Sunday night with the heaviest rains falling during the afternoon and evening. This amount of rain could cause flooding of small streams, creeks and urban areas.

– Please visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety and preparedness information