Podcast: Dave Statter on erratic driving and his goals as a public safety watchdog

The man behind the highway cameras capturing driving stunts on I-395 got in front of the microphone for a conversation with ARLnow.

Dave Statter talked with assistant managing editor Jo DeVoe about how he wound up posting clips on X, formerly Twitter, of Virginia State Police high-speed chases that halt at the D.C. line and people who reverse or make actual left turns — blinkers and all — on the highway. Plus, he shares his thoughts on erratic driver behavior these days.

The veteran journalist, long interested in public safety, discussed what topics keep him up at night, including D.C.’s 911 service, and previewed future topics he will dig into.

