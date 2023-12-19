W-L student prompts police investigation after allegedly using a device to turn off nearby iPhones

Last month, a peculiar cybersecurity incident derailed class at Washington-Liberty and prompted a police investigation that is ongoing.
Around 10:10 a.m. on Nov. 30, police were dispatched to the school for “the late report of suspicious circumstances,” says ACPD spokeswoman Ashley Savage.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that between 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on November 29, a student inside Washington Liberty High School utilized an electronic device that caused nearby iPhones to turn off,” she said.
“Police identified the involved student and the manner of intrusion that impacted the iPhones,” she continued. “Based on the preliminary investigation, there is no ongoing threat to the community related to this incident.”
Although ACPD identified the student involved, no charges have been sought at this time because police are still investigating the incident and any impacts to affected devices, says Savage.
Later that week, on Dec. 1, Arlington Public Schools shared a message from ACPD to the W-L community, seeking to find more potentially impacted phones. The message, shared with ARLnow, advised recipients of the incident and asking anyone whose cell phone turned off while at the school on Nov. 29 to file an online police report or contact the tip line at 703-228-4180 or [email protected].
“Victims have been identified and efforts to identify potential additional victims are ongoing,” Savage said.
ACPD did not provide additional details, such as what kind of device might have been used, citing the need to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation. A cybersecurity expert contacted by ARLnow declined to speculate on how a student might have turned off nearby iPhones.
The police department did note that it is not currently investigating any similar incidents. ACPD also shared some general cybersecurity tips.
“Police recommend community members always ensure their electronic devices are up to date with the latest software provided by their manufacturer and/or service provider,” Savage said. “Additional cybersecurity best practices include using strong passwords, thinking before you click on suspicious links, and using multi-factor authentication.”
The unusual incident comes as Arlington Public Schools have seen multiple lockdowns, some due to gun-related threats, particularly this year, while others have been chalked up to “swatting,” or hoax calls to 911 about school threats intended to elicit a large police response.
Recent Stories
Lyft is ringing in the new year by offering free rides to local residents over 21 from now until New Year’s Day.
Arlington has recorded another carjacking, though the circumstances are somewhat unusual. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of N. Quinn Street, in the Rosslyn area….
Major Development Proposal — “[A proposed development site on S. Glebe Road is] currently home to the Hotel Pentagon and Comfort Inn Pentagon City, which together comprise 319 rooms across…
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Saint George’s invites you to worship with us this Christmas.
Christmas Eve (Dec. 24th)
4:00 pm | Children’s Christmas Pageant and Holy Eucharist, Rite II
6:00 pm | Festival Holy Eucharist, Rite II with Choir, Brass, Candles, and Incense.
Are you concerned about the well-being of your aging parent or loved one at home? Discover peace of mind with our Aging in Place Assessment and Grab Bar Installation for only $399! Normally $589
At Safe Home Renovators, we understand the importance of ensuring your loved one’s comfort and security.
Our Aging in Place Assessment is a comprehensive service designed to create a home environment that promotes independence and safety for your parents. Let our certified professionals evaluate their living space, identifying potential hazards and recommending personalized modifications to enhance their quality of life.
As a special bonus, our Grab Bar Installation service is included in this exclusive package. Ensure your parent’s stability and confidence with strategically placed grab bars that provide reliable support where it’s needed most – whether in the bathroom, hallways, or other crucial areas.
St. Ann Giant Used Book Sale !
Don’t miss this much anticipated event of the year! Saint Ann School and Parish will be holding their annual used bake sale on Feb. 11 from 8a to 2p in the church Parish Hall. Thousands of books for all ages
Live Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Jimmy Kimmel Live,…
Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live)
Friday, December 29
Headliner: Casey James Salengo
Casey James Salengo is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar,