ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 20, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Dec 20, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Morning Poll: Have you cut the cord? | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: The ’12 Days of Christmas’ gets a remake focused on Arlington land-use debates | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: APS poised to add Walter Reed Drive road upgrades to Career Center project | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: County Board agrees to fund tentative union agreement for Arlington service, labor and trades workers | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:45 pm: Photos: Possible albino squirrel sighting in Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:45 pm: Arlington has a $10M plan to attract more bus riders. Getting off natural gas will be a pricier proposition. | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 8:00 am: Winter Full Day Martial Arts Camp
- 7:30 pm: Drag the Halls – A Holiday Cabaret
🌤️ Thursday’s forecast
Expect a mostly sunny day with a high temperature of around 46 degrees and a north wind at approximately 7 mph. Transitioning into Thursday night, the sky will turn mostly cloudy and the temperature will drop to around 30 degrees, accompanied by a gentle north wind of 3 to 5 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“The only way to do great work is to love what you do.”
– Steve Jobs
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
In the half-decade leading up to 2017, ridership on Arlington Transit, or ART, had risen 34%, or nearly 1 million rides. It is considering various changes to recover that trajectory as ridership has fallen.
A rare albino squirrel may be living near Yorktown High School. A local teen sent ARLnow photos of the squirrel, above, taken in the Yorktown neighborhood. The critter has noticeably…
Some county employees now have a labor contract with Arlington County. This weekend, the Arlington County Board adopted a resolution funding the tentative collective bargaining agreement between the county and…
Thinking of business goals for 2024? Small Business Focus highlights the programs and resources to help you slay in the new year.
Saint George’s invites you to worship with us this Christmas.
Christmas Eve (Dec. 24th)
4:00 pm | Children’s Christmas Pageant and Holy Eucharist, Rite II
6:00 pm | Festival Holy Eucharist, Rite II with Choir, Brass, Candles, and Incense.
Are you concerned about the well-being of your aging parent or loved one at home? Discover peace of mind with our Aging in Place Assessment and Grab Bar Installation for only $399! Normally $589
At Safe Home Renovators, we understand the importance of ensuring your loved one’s comfort and security.
Our Aging in Place Assessment is a comprehensive service designed to create a home environment that promotes independence and safety for your parents. Let our certified professionals evaluate their living space, identifying potential hazards and recommending personalized modifications to enhance their quality of life.
As a special bonus, our Grab Bar Installation service is included in this exclusive package. Ensure your parent’s stability and confidence with strategically placed grab bars that provide reliable support where it’s needed most – whether in the bathroom, hallways, or other crucial areas.
Open House & Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Stop by any time all day to help us celebrate the opening of our new Arlington location. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is at 11AM. Refreshments will be provided.
St. Ann Giant Used Book Sale !
Don’t miss this much anticipated event of the year! Saint Ann School and Parish will be holding their annual used bake sale on Feb. 11 from 8a to 2p in the church Parish Hall. Thousands of books for all ages