ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 21, 2023

New sushi spot Bluefish Bistro has opened up on Columbia Pike
Part of GW Parkway will close for winter weather, NPS warns
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Skylar
Rosslyn and Courthouse Metro stations to close over MLK Day weekend
Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (November 2023)
Green Valley to see ramped up public safety efforts after months of resident advocacy
Expect a transition from mostly cloudy skies to sunshine, reaching a high near 46 degrees. Morning winds will be light and variable, later shifting to southeast at around 6 mph. Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees and southeast wind speeds between 3 and 5 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
Still reeling from recent shootings, a Green Valley resident took the dais during Saturday’s Arlington County Board meeting to ask the county and police for a plan to address public…
A look at the most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington last month, November 2023.
Metro is planning a major closure of two Arlington Metro stations next month. The Rosslyn and Courthouse stations will be closed the weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. Day —…
