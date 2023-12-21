Statutes of Liberty: Happy holidays! Give to the neediest!

This sponsored column is by Law Office of James Montana PLLC. All questions about it should be directed to James Montana, Esq., Doran Shemin, Esq., Janice Chen, Esq., and Austen Soare, Esq., practicing attorneys at The Law Office of James Montana PLLC, an immigration-focused law firm located in Falls Church, Virginia. The legal information given here is general in nature. If you want legal advice, contact us for an appointment.
Dear ARLnow Readers,
Every year, we are reminded — in our own particular ways, by our own particular traditions, and, if we’re fortunate, in the company of our own families — that there is more to life than the law.
So, in this last column before Christmas, we are not going to talk about the law.
Instead, we are going to share this heartwarming story of how Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington opened its doors to the neediest for Christmas dinner. May we all be animated by the spirit of charity and human kindness this holiday season.
Thank you for reading our advertorials over the course of this year, and for your thoughtful questions and comments.
As always, we welcome your comments and will do our best to respond.
Recent Stories
Meet Skylar, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week! This beautiful, cream colored pup is currently in foster with the Animal Welfare League of Arlington and searching for her forever…
The National Park Service is warning commuters of potential shutdowns of the GW Parkway in the event of winter weather The northern portion of the George Washington Memorial Parkway will…
Bluefish Bistro Sushi & Kitchen, a new sushi restaurant, has quietly opened in the Centro Arlington complex.
Shots Fired Arrests — “The Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit is announcing two arrests in the shots fired incident that occurred on December 2, 2023, at S. Kenmore Street…
Saint George’s invites you to worship with us this Christmas.
Christmas Eve (Dec. 24th)
4:00 pm | Children’s Christmas Pageant and Holy Eucharist, Rite II
6:00 pm | Festival Holy Eucharist, Rite II with Choir, Brass, Candles, and Incense.
Are you concerned about the well-being of your aging parent or loved one at home? Discover peace of mind with our Aging in Place Assessment and Grab Bar Installation for only $399! Normally $589
At Safe Home Renovators, we understand the importance of ensuring your loved one’s comfort and security.
Our Aging in Place Assessment is a comprehensive service designed to create a home environment that promotes independence and safety for your parents. Let our certified professionals evaluate their living space, identifying potential hazards and recommending personalized modifications to enhance their quality of life.
As a special bonus, our Grab Bar Installation service is included in this exclusive package. Ensure your parent’s stability and confidence with strategically placed grab bars that provide reliable support where it’s needed most – whether in the bathroom, hallways, or other crucial areas.
Open House & Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Stop by any time all day to help us celebrate the opening of our new Arlington location. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is at 11AM. Refreshments will be provided.
St. Ann Giant Used Book Sale !
Don’t miss this much anticipated event of the year! Saint Ann School and Parish will be holding their annual used book and bake sale on Feb. 11 from 8a to 2p in the church Parish Hall. Thousands of books for