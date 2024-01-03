Crumbl Cookies sets sights on early 2025 for new Pentagon City store debut

Crumbl Cookies has its sights set on opening another location in Pentagon City, but the scent of freshly baked cookies might not fill the air for another year.
The new Pentagon City cookie outpost will be located on the ground floor of the 11-story, 253-unit Milton building at 1446 S. Grant Street — the second apartment tower in the multi-phase Pentagon Centre shopping center redevelopment.
Currently, a “Coming Soon” sign adorns the storefront window.
“The Pentagon City store is currently still in the early stages of construction,” Beth Baty, a Crumbl spokeswoman, told ARLnow. “It is tentatively set to open sometime in December 2024 or January 2025, although that is subject to change depending on construction times and supply chain.”
This expansion comes on the heels of another Crumbl Cookies set to open in the Lee Harrison Shopping Center, along Langston Blvd, later this year.
Crumbl, known for its elaborate designs and flavors, such as confetti milkshake and blueberry muffin, initially planned to open the Lee Harrison location this past fall. Baty confirmed the opening was rescheduled for this February or March.
Crumbl will join at least three other businesses at the base of the Milton building: Yunnan by Potomac Noodle House, Sparkle and Pop Nails and First National Bank.
That leaves space for two fast-casual restaurants and one full-service restaurant, according to a leasing map.
Hat tip to @CartChaos22202
