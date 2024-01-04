Petco to close store near Ballston, slated to become urgent care clinic

The Unleashed by Petco store near Ballston is closing this month.

The smaller-format chain pet store — which also offered pet vaccinations, dog training and a self-serve washing station — has been in business at 3902 Wilson Blvd for just over 10 years.

It plans to close on Saturday, Jan. 20, and is offering discounts of 10-60% as part of a store closing sale.

ARLnow reported on a “for lease” sign outside of the single-story, 4,666 square foot commercial building early last year.

Unleashed opened in the space in September 2013, replacing the quirky, homegrown burger-and-hot-dog restaurant Wiinky’s.

A leasing flyer noted that the building was last renovated in 2013, when Petco moved in, and that it has 19 parking spaces.

The last remaining Unleashed store in Arlington is located at 5400 Langston Blvd. It opened in 2011. A previous Pentagon City location closed in 2021.

While store employees were not sure what would be replacing Petco, permits filed in September show that it will be an Inova-GoHealth Urgent Care clinic. Planned interior construction work to the circa-1925 building includes new rooms, walls, ceiling soffits, restrooms, lighting and relocated stairs.

An Inova spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment by publication time. The healthcare system is in the midst of a major expansion that will see new hospitals in Springfield and Alexandria, as well as a sizable healthcare facility near Potomac Yard.

Jo DeVoe contributed to this report