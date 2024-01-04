Rice Crook in Ballston Quarter Market has closed, but several new eateries are moving in

Fast-casual Korean restaurant Rice Crook has quietly closed its location inside Ballston Quarter Market.
The restaurant, a creation of noted local chef Scott Chung that was known for its customizable rice bowls, moved into the food hall at 4238 Wilson Blvd in 2019. Now, all that remains is a sign above its former stall.
There was no closure announcement on the restaurant’s Instagram page and Chung did not respond to a request for comment. Chung also owns Bun’d Up in Westpost (formerly Pentagon Row) and, in a spare room of that restaurant, a speakeasy-style bar, restaurant and mahjong hub called Sparrow Room.
Ballston Quarter General Manager TaVida Rice confirmed the closure is permanent and revealed several forthcoming additions to the food hall.
Japanese crêperie T-Swirl is set to open this spring and D.C.-based Dumpling District is slated to open in the fall. Hal & Al’s BBQ, which serves halal brisket sandwiches, ribs and mac and cheese bowls, opened last month.
Korean BBQ restaurant Top Pot, meanwhile, is set to open in a restaurant space along the Glebe Road side of the mall, next to Chick-fil-A. And laser hair removal company Semper Laser is slated to open this spring in the mews area near Lenscrafters, Rice said.
None of the new businesses will take over Rice Crook’s former spot, and the shopping center is still looking for a replacement, she noted.
Hat tip to Jason Gooljar
Recent Stories
The Unleashed by Petco store near Ballston is closing this month. The smaller-format chain pet store — which also offered pet vaccinations, dog training and a self-serve washing station —…
A driver ran into the back of a stopped Arlington police cruiser in Courthouse yesterday afternoon. The crash, which happened two blocks from police headquarters — next to the construction…
Sushi Spot Coming to Courthouse — “Restaurateur Nick Cordero, part of the father-son duo behind Don Tito, Bronson Bierhall and Taco Rock, plans to open a new sushi restaurant in…
The driver of a Jeep careened into a bank in Pentagon City Wednesday night, injuring a pedestrian. The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. at 710 12th Street S., directly…
Egan Berger & Weiner has been in the holiday spirit! The team contributed their time and efforts to a variety of community efforts this holiday season. This included volunteering at Clock Tower Thrift Shop (https://www.nvfs.org/support/thrift-shops/), a thrift store connected to the Northern Virginia Family Service community (https://www.nvfs.org/). NVFS is an organization that supports the community to achieve self-sufficiency through a variety of resources including housing, foster care and adoption, health overall well-being, and more. The team at EBW contributed their time and helped by deep cleaning the thrift store.
The team was also excited to participate in the McLean Rotary Jingle Bell 5K. (https://potomac.enmotive.com/events/register/2023-mclean-rotary-s-jingle-bell-5k-and-1-mile) This event was hosted by the Rotary Club of McLean to support local charities (https://mcleanrotary.org/).
Please note: The charitable entities and/or fundraising opportunities described herein are not endorsed by, or affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks LLC or its affiliates. Our philanthropic interests are personal to us and are not reviewed, sponsored, or approved by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC.
Whether you are giving the gift of creativity this year to a friend or family member, or you plan to set a new year’s resolution to get back into creating, sign up today to secure your spot in one of MoCA’s wonderful programs! From drawing and painting to ceramics and mixed media, you are sure to find an inspiring art class. Enrich your creative journey with our talented instructors and explore the world of art in a fun and supportive environment. Classes are filling up fast, so sign up today to secure your space!
Building Is Awesome: The LEGO® Movie Screening
Are you considering building or renovating your home but don’t know where to start?
Join Alair Arlington, Alair Alexandria & Intercoastal Mortgage on Saturday, January 20 from 2:30-5:30pm at the Arlington Drafthouse to connect with industry professionals while the kids
New Year, New Baby?
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a mom’s group!” The problem… no one tells you HOW. Mamistad has been the answer for 1000s of first-time moms since 2005.
NOTE: Mamistad Groups meet IN PERSON-only the introductory Zoom