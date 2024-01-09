JUST IN: Flood Warning issued for Arlington

(Updated at 5 p.m.) Arlington County is now under a Flood Warning as heavy, wind-driven rain continues across the region.
The National Weather Service issued the warning, below, around 3:30 p.m. It’s in addition to the earlier High Wind Warning, which is in effect until 1 a.m.
Local streams have been rising throughout the day and ponding can be seen on local roads. Among the first reports of significant flooding, Columbia Pike was being closed near the Pentagon as of 4 p.m. due to reported high water.
Travel in and out of the Pentagon via Columbia Pike is shut down due to flooding and debris under Washington Boulevard, Route 27. @ARLnowDOTcom @matthewyoung31 @CordellTraffic #safety #weather #traffic #vatraffic pic.twitter.com/OrmvTDsvQf
— Dave Statter (@STATter911) January 9, 2024
Forecasters say conditions will continues to get worse.
…FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of DC, including the following , District of Columbia, central Maryland, including the following county, Montgomery, and northern Virginia, including the following counties, Arlington, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William.
* WHEN…Until 1130 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 327 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated a broad area of moderate to heavy rainfall. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Given moist soil conditions due to recent rains, rivers are responding quickly and rising towards flood stage.
– Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
The risk for flooding increases later this afternoon and evening as rain intensity increases. Rain rates up 0.5"/hr are expected between 5-10pm. Wind gusts of 40-55 mph are also expected during this time. Remember #TurnAroundDontDrown. #MDwx #VAwx #Wvwx pic.twitter.com/is5gc4E2ZK
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 9, 2024
Officials have been cautioning residents to avoid driving into flooded streets and to stay home, if possible, until the storm passes.
Earlier, Arlington Public Schools cancelled after-school and evening activities.
Flooding is possible today into tonight across NOVA and a #FloodWatch remains in effect thru Wed AM. #VaWX
Never drive through flooded roads. It only takes a foot of water to carry away a car. Flooding will be difficult to see at night, so pls limit travel.#TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/6PcEVA4sLX
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) January 9, 2024
Only minor power outages have been reported in Arlington so far this afternoon, though several thousand homes and businesses are currently without power in neighboring Fairfax County.
At Reagan National Airport, meanwhile, flight delays are building as the storm makes its way up the East Coast.
Delays and cancellations starting to pop up on the Departures board at @Reagan_Airport. We are tracking the weather impacts on travel all afternoon on @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/egGH1QVIpa
— Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) January 9, 2024
SHEESH! Plane landing in gusty winds at @Reagan_Airport today. 🎥 shot by @bforte22 @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/BPCCL2MGki
— Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) January 9, 2024
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
California Modern New Construction Home For Sale in Arlington!
A “mob” of seven boys are facing serious charges after allegedly attacking another boy at Washington-Liberty High School.
BizLaunch Bootcamp is back January 25-26 and attendees are eligible to participate in a business pitch competition to win a grand cash prize.
Are you feeling stuck, frustrated, or just not where you thought you’d be in reaching your New Year’s goals? It’s time to turn things around and make 2024 YOUR year of transformation! Our dedicated team of certified personal trainers is here to guide you every step of the way.
Why Choose Us?
Tailored Workouts: Say goodbye to generic routines! Our trainers create personalized workouts designed specifically for YOUR fitness level and goals.
Expert Guidance: Learn the most effective exercises and techniques from experienced professionals who are committed to your success.
Two new bills introduced on Jan 9, 2024, in the VA General Assembly by Delegate Patrick Hope (D-1) take aim at the debilitating post-infectious neuroimmune disorders, known as PANS and PANDAS, that are ravaging young people across the Commonwealth.
PANS and PANDAS are immune-mediated disorders triggered by common infections such as strep throat and the flu. Following infection, the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy brain tissue and results in life-altering brain inflammation and disabling physical and mental ailments. The illness typically hits young people. Left untreated, PANS and PANDAS can result in lifelong disability and can even lead to loss of life. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential to return patients to baseline.
Bills HB513 and HB514 call for private insurance and Medicaid coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of Post-Infectious Neuroimmune Disorder/Immune-Mediated Neuropsychiatric Disorders, as well as the reintroduction of the Governor’s PANDAS/PANS Advisory Council.
“The toll of these illnesses on our young people and families is just extraordinary,” says Del. Hope, a health policy expert recently re-elected to his 8th term. “This is a crisis no one knows about…until you know. Hearing the stories from constituents across the state, I’ve been struck not only by the devastating impact of the illness, but more egregiously, the impact of insurance denial of coverage for diagnosis and treatment, particularly when early intervention is so critical.”
National Chamber Ensemble – Passion Of The Tango
Don’t miss NCE’s Valentine’s Concert with our dynamic guest host Michelle Isabelle-Stark (Head of Arlington Cultural Affairs) as we present the brilliant Argentinian music of the Tango.
Enjoy the passionate, exciting music performed by three virtuoso musicians, violinist Leo Sushansky,
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brittany Carney (HBO)
Standup Comedy Showcase starring Brittany Carney (Comedy Central, HBO Max)
Friday, January 19
Arlington, VA
Headliner: