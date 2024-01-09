Theft suspect who fled into Metro tunnel charged with trespassing, fare evasion

A man fleeing from officers after a theft in Pentagon City ran into a Metro tunnel, prompting service to be shut down in the area, police say.
The incident happened Monday morning, as police responded to a shoplifting call on S. Hayes Street.
After running into a Metro tunnel at the Pentagon City station, the man emerged and was arrested at the Crystal City station, police say. In addition to a theft charge, he has also been charged with trespassing and fare evasion.
More, below, from today’s Arlington County Police Department crime report.
PETIT LARCENY (Significant), 2024-01080073, 1200 block of S. Hayes Street. At approximately 10:16 a.m. on January 8, police were dispatched to the report of a larceny just occurred. Upon arrival, it was determined the male suspect entered the business, collected merchandise, allegedly left the store without payment and fled into the Pentagon City Metro. A lookout was broadcast and responding officers located the suspect in the Metro and gave him commands, which he disregarded, and fled onto the train tracks. Metro service in the area was temporarily suspended and the suspect subsequently exited the train tracks at the Crystal City Metro station where officers took him into custody. The preliminary investigation determined the suspect did not pay a fare upon entering the Metro. No injuries were reported. [The suspect], 37, of Washington, DC was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny, Trespassing on a Railroad Track and Failure to Pay Fares.
Some of the response to the incident was captured on video.
Breaking: A person who ran from police at the Pentagon City Metro Station is believed to be along the tracks underground between Pentagon City and Crystal City. @ArlingtonVaPD and @MetroTransit are searching. Expect Blue/Yellow Line delays. Video via @safetyvid. @ARLnowDOTcom… https://t.co/nGc3aYbIq3 pic.twitter.com/n7K6iFlVHI
— Dave Statter (@STATter911) January 8, 2024
