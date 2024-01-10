Small Business Focus: Get trained to make a business pitch and win a cash prize!

This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development.
You heard me right: BizLaunch has a new trick up its sleeves for 2024 to help small businesses access capital. This year, BizLaunch has brought back the widely successful BizLaunch Bootcamp with an exciting new twist.
The BizLaunch Bootcamp is an intense entrepreneurship training — think of it as an MBA in two days. On January 25-26, attendees will learn everything about business — how to grow, scale, make a pitch, finance, communicate your why and so much more! The curated curriculum designed by Revby provides practical knowledge for any business owner to thrive in 2024.
That’s great. Now, what’s this about a cash prize? We’re glad you asked! After the Bootcamp on March 15, attendees will be eligible to participate in a business pitch competition to win a grand cash prize. Since launching registration in December, we’ve raised over $2,000 for the grand cash prize, with much more room to grow.
After the Bootcamp, get your business pitch presentation signed off by a SCORE mentor or BizLaunch counselor, and you will be eligible to participate in the March 15 Pitch Event at Amazon’s HQ2.
BizLaunch is excited to partner with Revby, an expert at providing business coaching and consulting services, on this fantastic program to make it even better. In addition to SCORE’s support in mentoring clients, BizLaunch is also working with two local friends of small businesses, such as the Arlington Community Federal Credit Union and the Washington Area Community Investment Fund (Wacif.) Both organizations have great financing programs for companies looking for capital to start or expand. Check them out — you’ll thank us later.
What are you waiting for? Secure your limited spot today!
Visit BizLaunch for more information.
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
California Modern New Construction Home For Sale in Arlington!
A “mob” of seven boys are facing serious charges after allegedly attacking another boy at Washington-Liberty High School.
In 2025, Arlington County will embark on a major project to rehabilitate the Gulf Branch stream. Planning for the project began in 2019. The project was paused during the pandemic…
Two new bills introduced on Jan 9, 2024, in the VA General Assembly by Delegate Patrick Hope (D-1) take aim at the debilitating post-infectious neuroimmune disorders, known as PANS and PANDAS, that are ravaging young people across the Commonwealth.
PANS and PANDAS are immune-mediated disorders triggered by common infections such as strep throat and the flu. Following infection, the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy brain tissue and results in life-altering brain inflammation and disabling physical and mental ailments. The illness typically hits young people. Left untreated, PANS and PANDAS can result in lifelong disability and can even lead to loss of life. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential to return patients to baseline.
Bills HB513 and HB514 call for private insurance and Medicaid coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of Post-Infectious Neuroimmune Disorder/Immune-Mediated Neuropsychiatric Disorders, as well as the reintroduction of the Governor’s PANDAS/PANS Advisory Council.
“The toll of these illnesses on our young people and families is just extraordinary,” says Del. Hope, a health policy expert recently re-elected to his 8th term. “This is a crisis no one knows about…until you know. Hearing the stories from constituents across the state, I’ve been struck not only by the devastating impact of the illness, but more egregiously, the impact of insurance denial of coverage for diagnosis and treatment, particularly when early intervention is so critical.”
