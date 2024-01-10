Small Business Focus: Get trained to make a business pitch and win a cash prize!

This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development.

You heard me right: BizLaunch has a new trick up its sleeves for 2024 to help small businesses access capital. This year, BizLaunch has brought back the widely successful BizLaunch Bootcamp with an exciting new twist.

The BizLaunch Bootcamp is an intense entrepreneurship training — think of it as an MBA in two days. On January 25-26, attendees will learn everything about business — how to grow, scale, make a pitch, finance, communicate your why and so much more! The curated curriculum designed by Revby provides practical knowledge for any business owner to thrive in 2024.

That’s great. Now, what’s this about a cash prize? We’re glad you asked! After the Bootcamp on March 15, attendees will be eligible to participate in a business pitch competition to win a grand cash prize. Since launching registration in December, we’ve raised over $2,000 for the grand cash prize, with much more room to grow.

After the Bootcamp, get your business pitch presentation signed off by a SCORE mentor or BizLaunch counselor, and you will be eligible to participate in the March 15 Pitch Event at Amazon’s HQ2.

BizLaunch is excited to partner with Revby, an expert at providing business coaching and consulting services, on this fantastic program to make it even better. In addition to SCORE’s support in mentoring clients, BizLaunch is also working with two local friends of small businesses, such as the Arlington Community Federal Credit Union and the Washington Area Community Investment Fund (Wacif.) Both organizations have great financing programs for companies looking for capital to start or expand. Check them out — you’ll thank us later.

