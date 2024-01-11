Get ready for more wet weather: a Flood Watch has been issued for Friday

If Tuesday’s soaker of a storm left you wanting, an encore is on the way.
The National Weather Service has just issued a Flood Watch for Friday night, warning of heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding in the D.C. area.
The watch will take effect at 6 p.m. Friday and run through 6 a.m. Saturday.
More, below, from the National Weather Service.
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. […]
* WHEN…From Friday evening through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– A period of moderate to locally heavy rain is expected ahead of a cold front, beginning late Friday afternoon and continuing through Friday evening before ending overnight. Rainfall amounts around three quarters of an inch to an inch and a half are most likely with localized amounts around 2 inches possible. Most of the rain will fall in a three to six hour period Friday evening. The locally heavy rain combined with already saturated soil may cause excess runoff leading to flooding of streams and creeks as well as potential flooding in urban and low-lying areas.
A potent low pressure system will arrive Friday PM, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. A Flood Watch is in effect for areas along/east of the Blue Ridge. Additionally, wind headlines are in effect for the Allegheny Front and along the waters Friday PM into the overnight hours. pic.twitter.com/U0RMnsqGHD
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 11, 2024
